Kourtney Kardashian confirms departure from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Kourtney O I had already several times expressed his desire to one day no longer be part of the reality of the family – the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘. And, by the looks of it, this day has finally arrived.

In a recent interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ the socialite confirmed her exit from the program. “I have decided to spend more time with the mother, and put most of my energy into it,” he said, referring to the time that now he wants to devote to her three children, Mason, nine, Reign, four, and Penelope, out of a total of seven.

In spite of the decision to leave the core of the format, it is open around the clock, the fan, ensuring it will continue to be a part of the the project but with the stakes as infrequent as possible. “But now I’m not saying good-bye,” he says.

Asked about the absence of the sister in the family, in public and in Khloé were hoping for its return. “We feel that it is a revolving door, with the Kourtney you can get out there this week, but it’s going to come back. Want to see the world,” said Kim.

Read More: Kim O he discussed it with He The West, for the sake of a job that’s fake