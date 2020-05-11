Kourtney Kardashian’s praises to show their stretch marks

Kourtney O you are now ready to inspire all women to accept their bodies. The star of 40 years ago came up recently on a post of the Instagram in which poses with a swimsuit-black.

However, it is the detail that most caught our attention was the fact that the Kourtney don’t you have ‘cleared’ all the stretch marks from the buttocks, to something that has been praised by many of his followers.

“Thank you so much for not having edited your stretch marks,” said one fan. “I love you my little light,” he said Kourtney.

The move was also highly praised in the measure in which it a number of times that the internet users they accused other members of the family to be allowed to alter the photos.

