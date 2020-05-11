Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, they would be quarantined, without Kim Kardashian

© Instagram / Kylie Jenner

It seems that, to Him, and Kylie’s can’t get away from each other. Travis Scott Kylie Jenner they seem to have a love that is unconditional, at least, this is a feature that you can set in your relationship. Although the couple announced their separation a few months ago, rumors of reconciliation have continued to arise, and during the course of the quarantine, this theory is being increasingly used. In the past few days, the song and the patients seem to be more united than ever, not only because of the messages that the youngest Kardashian-Jenners, he gave to the father of her daughter on her birthday, but by the time you are sharing with.

To mark the anniversary of the 28th of the Individual, Case dedicated to a message that has generated confusion among the fans, especially in a sentence that is many related to the reconciliation: “I will love you forever.”. This display of affection is not the only reason for the speculation about the ex-partner has started to emerge. The parents of the Stormi Webster have been together as a family for the duration of their confinement. It has been shown in one of the posts from the most recent Case in his account of Instagram.

The celebrity is going out with his best friend Stassie, who had a lot of fun on the side of a celebrity for Keeping Up With The Kardashians at their luxurious mansion. The two girls shared a variety of videos that you can watch them as they spend all their time in the pool, or dancing, or just hanging out with Stormi. In one of your videos, you can see Case and, Stassie, dancing, and, in the end, all of a sudden, the song appears in the walking.

More speculations have been generated from a different one of the images that Case shared it on the social networks in which she was a manicurist to the rainbow, but the one that really caught our attention was the jewelry she was wearing.

It was a ring from the signature of Cartier, which for most of us it was an engagement ring. However, this has not been confirmed. Up to now, sources close to the couple say that the time you spend together is only a matter of a good working relationship with the child.

