Kylie Jenner receives a bouquet of roses to an ex-brother-in-law on Mother’s Day – Who is the

Kylie Jenner shows off the bouquet of flowers sent to you by Tristan Thompson (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The famíia O show that you have a good relationship with the ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, whom the manager went their separate ways in February 2019 at the latest after each other. On Instagram, Kylie Jenner, your sister, and shared a photo showing the bouquet of roses, sent by the NBA to celebrate Mother’s Day.

In the image, Kylie’s showing a bunch of white roses with a card: “Happy Mother’s Day! With love, Tristan”.

Not only is Kylie Jenner shows off a good relationship with her ex-brother-in-law. On Saturday (8) in, Kim Kardashian showed on her Instagram of a bouquet of roses and received by the Treehouse. In the recording, we would record the flowers, and thank you.

Check out the video of Kim Kardashian:

The SEPARATION

Khloé Kardashian has parted ways with Tristan Thompson in February 2019 at the latest, after finding out that the player had kissed Jordyn Woods, who at the time was best friends with Kylie Jenner.

At the end of the night of the 19th of February, in the TMZ on Saturday after the separation, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to show that he would have to get involved in Jordyn Woods is the best friend of Kylie’s. According to the car, they would have met at a party at the end of the week, and they were caught kissing.

Tristan had gone to Los Angeles last Thursday night (the 14th) to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloé and her daughter, to be True. On Sunday night, he showed up at a party at an apartment when he was caught up with Jordyn. In addition, in accordance with the TMZ, Khloe found out and immediately asked for a separation from the NBA player.

The history of double-crossing

At the time Khloé was going to go, Thompson has shot a lover in a bar in New York city, United States. According to the The Daily Mailthe woman , named Tania. It would have been seen for the first time on the morning of the 14th of November, coming out of a hotel in New York city (the same as in the video, after the player has been in the city for a departure to the Cleveland Cavaliers. That year, Thompson left the place in the afternoon.

The controversy did not end with the leaking of the pictures. In accordance with the Us Weeklythe basketball player cheated on Khloé since at least November 2017, and until you have traveled to another city to meet a lover. The publication also said at the time that he was with four other women.

