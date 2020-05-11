Look of the week: dressed in orange, the cool Kendall Jenner

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

The it girl lacrou one more time at the afterparty to the Golden Globe awards in 2017

Kendall Jenner with the orange dress Paule Ka.

On the night of the Golden globes 2017 at the earliest, may have been the main protagonists of the film La-La-Land: Singing The Seasons but, it was the top model, who drew the attention of the afterparty. Kendall Jennersure, he was one of them. On the side of the little sister, Kylie, she’s out on a long dress with a skirt that wide, to be signed by Paule Ka.

Look at the shade of orange, flared with a straight neckline strapless dress, the details structured below-the-waistline, and a maxi-slit-lips. Kendall has also invested in a scarpin textures of the same color, in addition to the choker of brilliant drop earrings Lorraine Schwartz.

Even after the pictures (and news) about the possibility of plastic surgery to make your lips more fleshy, Kendall has chosen not to highlight the area, by using a nude lipstick and make-up, young, and natural. A coke high, it broke with the style of the gala evening of the production, leaving it to the model, with a style that is still cool.

