Scarlett Johansson admits to sadness with the death of the Black Widow in Avengers: Ultimatum

Actress Scarlett Johansson has revealed to you how he felt about the death of her character, Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, in Avengers: Ultimatum.

“I’m sorry about that. It’s sad to see it die to a character that has grown up with you. I remember being a fan for 15 years, and I saw all the Marvel movies since she was 6, and In it was a character from the Avengers, with whom she most identified with. It is a great loss, not only for me but for the fans. Even though you don’t find that surprising,” said Johansson, the game’s.

The statement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con, after Marvel officially announced the movie’s Black Widow. The film debuts on the big screen on may 1, 2020, and is part of Phase 4 of the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.

“In the future, the Black Widow is always in the abstract, because she has a past that is difficult. There has not been a matter of course for us, for me and my friends at Marvel, what are the next steps. The cool thing about it is to make people smile, just when you think that you are going to one, go to another one. It’s something that Kevin (Feige, president of Marvel Studios) has deployed, leaving people wondering, and to give them the things that they didn’t even know they wanted,” said Johansson.

