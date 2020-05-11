Scarlett Johansson confirms the death of the Black Widow in the Ultimate

Some of the fans have still not accepted the death of the Black Widow in the Avengers: Deadline, and continue to be, with the hope of seeing Natasha Romanoff live-in short, especially because of the movie land of the heroine, who debuted in the year 2020. However, if you are relying on Scarlett Johansson your artist on the big screen, but it’s not going to happen.

In an interview on the The Tonight Show host’s Jimmy Fallon, the actress has made it clear that his character has actually died because of the sacrifice that was made in the course of the Ultimate.

“There are just a few of the things that are, to be sure, but definitely not to the death, it’s a sure thing, right? Yes, most definitely. But the people did not believe and tried to convince myself that my character is not dead, that it may exist in an alternate universe. But no, I think that death is the final destination point (the Black Widow),” said Johansson.

The actress also took the opportunity of the interview to say that you don’t see at the time of the film to the ground of the Black Widow’s debut in the theaters.

“I can’t wait to share it with all of you. It was so amazing. I want to say, I’m partial to it, but I’m really excited about. Honestly, it brings the closure that I needed. Yeah, I was kinda ‘wiped out’ in the last film, the emotionally and literally,” said the actress.

On The Black Widow

For some time now, fans of the Black Widow asked for an adventure, land of the secret agent in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel comics. Right now, they are taken care of.

The film comes at a time when little confusing, since it’s Natasha Romanoff, he sacrificed his own life for the events of the Upcoming Deadline, but in the end, we will know more about the origin of the spy, the Russian who has become a firm favourite amongst the heroes.

The feature you should explore your past, with Natasha’s life, her training, called the Red Room, and they passed through Budapest, which has come to be referred to by it, and the Hawk the Archer. The story takes place shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War, you should have a Coach as the big bad guy of the story, but not as the only threat.

Cate Shortland wrote the direction, while the cast includes Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, David Harbour, such as Alexei Shostakov (the Guardian) (Red), Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (a character who also used the name Black Widow in the quadrinhos0, O. T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason, Rachel Weisz as Melina Von Vostokoff (the Iron Lady) and Ray Winstone as Tony Masters (the Coach).

The Black widow is scheduled to debut in may of 2020.

