Scarlett Johansson criticises “politically correct”, and generates a second season, after giving up on the role of trans in the film: “you Should be able to interpret any of the”

Not everyone is a fan of the infamous “political correctness”. Scarlett Johansson has been shown to be a part of such a group of people in the last week or so. When you give information in an interview to a magazine in The Ci Magazine, and the actress has caused controversy by criticising this and saying that I could interpret in any person or thing in the movie. Nice!

In order to understand the situation, you need to explain where it all started for him. Scarlett was cast to live out a character’s sexual orientation in the film “Rub & Tug”. In the meantime, after a lot of criticism to be taking on a role (as it would be for a trans person), the Hollywood star left it behind. And the one that it focused on the chat that it was something related to that!

Complaining about this kind of situation, it is our Black Widow would have to be commented in an interview that it could take on any role, just for the fact of being an actress. “You should be able to interpret it with any person, or any tree, or any other animal, because that’s my job, and the requirements of my job”expressed it, according to The Pi.

However, the controversy came to an even stronger following the release of the artist, published by Buzzfeed News, yesterday (the 15th). When you place the muse for “the Avengers” has shown that you would like your work to be “immune to the ” politically correct”. “I personally feel that in an ideal world, any actor would need to be able to interpret any one of it, and the art in all its forms, it should be immune to the ” politically correct”“explained Johansson.

According to Scarlett, her statement in the magazine that might well have been biased, and she said that it was on the “the clash between the political right and the art. “An interview that was published recently, it was published for you to attract clicks, and it is widely taken out of context”he told the actress. “That was the point of what I was talking about, although I have not gotten to the other sidehe added.

However, in spite of her money, she still noted the issue of lack of representation in Hollywood films, as well as their access to the market. “I came to realize that, in fact, there is a mismatch in the wide range, in my industry, which is in favour of white [brancos]actors from cis-genders, and that not all of the actors have been given the same opportunities with which I have been privileged, said Scarlett.

In the end, Scarlett wanted to speak out on behalf of diversity, and trying to put an end to the question. “I will continue to support you and will always support diversity in all of our industries, and I will continue to fight for projects in which all are included”ended for the day.

After all the brouhaha, the words that have been supposedly changed, they were no longer available in the online edition of The If Magazine. What a situation, eh, people?!