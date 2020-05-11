Scarlett Johansson critiques on political correctness and the gay and lesbian people resent

At the time when the representation in the cinema, is increasingly becoming a topic of discussion, the american actress Scarlett Johansson he entered into a discussion with a community of LGBTQ+, after criticising the ‘political correctness’.
In an interview with the magazine As Ifshe said that she feels comfortable to act out any type of individual, including both plants and animals, as it is a film and tv actress. At the moment Scarlett has said that the “politically correct” it is unethical for the arts.
“I feel that the representation in the cinema and it’s a trend that needs to be done for various reasons-social, but there are times when it is difficult to do when it affects the arts, because I feel that art should be free of restrictions”he said. Following the aftermath of the event, lots of people have used social media to criticize the placement of the show. According to the activist, sexual orientation, Charlotte ClymerScarlett is unique and you don’t know the value of a representative film. Scarlett Johansson is a woman who is white, cis, and without the problems of job opportunities. Transgender people are required to interpret the people, trans. The end-point. It is very disappointing that she didn’t learn anything and you don’t care about the experiences of trans people”wrote Charlotte, on Twitter. Scarlett Johansson revealed that if she felt poorly after the controversy with the character of the trans
Hours after the many demonstrations against the positioning of Scarlett’s surge in social media, with the help of an artist, has issued a statement saying that the comments made in the magazine was “edited” and “taken out of context”. “The question that I was responding to in my conversation with the artist David Salle, he was on the clash between political correctness and art. I personally feel that in an ideal world, any actor should be able to interpret any of the Art in all its forms, is supposed to be immune to the “politically correct”. That was the point it, ” she said. And he added: “I recognize that there is a significant discrepancy in the motion picture industry, which favors the actors are white and cis, that not all actors have the same opportunities that I had. I continue to support the diversity in all the areas and I will continue to fight for the project for inclusion’.
