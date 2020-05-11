Taylor Swift reveals that her mother has a brain tumor

In an emotional interview with the magazine ‘Variety’, Taylor Swift has revealed that his mother has a brain tumor. Andrea Swift was already receiving chemotherapy to treat her breast cancer and now, in addition, the doctors will just detect a tumor in the head.

While filming a documentary about his life, ‘Miss Americana’, the diagnosis got worse. “I was in treatment when they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what goes through a person when you have a brain tumor does not look anything like what we’ve been through with her cancer before. So this has been a really difficult time for us as a family”, has revealed the singer, recently declared the “artist of the decade”.

Variety’s #Sundance Issue: Taylor Swift is no longer polite at all costs https://t.co/wpsIstv7K1 pic.twitter.com/NE8aa9eXio — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2020

Andrea Finlay (62), the mother of Taylor, began his fight against cancer in 2015, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After a first battle, Andrea turned to confront the disease about a year ago when he received the news that her breast cancer had returned.

His father also

He told the own Taylor in the magazine ‘Elle’, last march: “I Had to learn to manage serious illnesses in my family. Both my parents have had cancer, and my mother is now fighting his battle again.” An experience that has deeply marked: “taught Me that there are real problems and then there is everything else. The cancer my mother is a real issue. I used to be very anxious with the daily ups and downs. Now I dedicate all my attention, stress, and prayers to the real problems”.

Precisely has been the illness of his mother, one of the main reasons why Swift has limited the concerts of his upcoming tour, ‘Lover’; for example, in the united States alone has scheduled four performances before moving to Europe, at the end of summer. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. We know not what treatment we will choose. Simply, what we are doing on-the-fly, for now this is what is happening at home. I want to find a way to do both.”

“All the world loves his mother; they all have a mother important,” – says the artist, 30 years old, icon of a whole generation-. “But for me she really is the force that guides me. Almost all the decisions that I make, I speak to her first. It was obviously a big problem to talk about their disease.”

His documentary opens Sundance

In the same report, ‘Variety’ says that the treatment of the cancer of Andrea Swift is documented in ‘Taylor Swift: Miss American’ tape, produced by Netflix, will premiere this Thursday, January 23, at the opening of the Sundance Film Festival (the platform in ‘streaming’ there will come a day 31).

This is not the first time that the mother of Taylor Swift has no place in his artistic career. In 2009, we dedicated the song ‘The Best Day’. On his new album, ‘Lover’ in addition, it addresses the uncertainty in po, the health problems of your mother in ‘Soon I’ll Get Better’.

In the documentary opens Sundance also addressed other issues, such as your enmity with Kanye West. However, its recent dispute with Scooter Braunon the rights of their songs, it does not appear, nor a frame. The margin of portray how Swift has achieved the stardom global, the documentary Lana Wilson, how gradually, and sometimes reluctantly, the singer has awakened politically and has become an activist against the republicans and the president Trump and, in turn, in the advocate and the banner of feminism and of the LGBTQ community.

The documentary borrows the title of a song from the latest album of Swift, ‘Miss American & the Heartbreak Prince’, which is a topic of protest. All the lyrics is a metaphor for how the star grew up as a patriot without question and has had to abandon their ingenuity meets Trump.