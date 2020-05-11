Taylor Swift runs ‘The Man’, his new music video

Taylor Swift continues to surprise the world. This time announced through their social networks, the premiere of the video ‘The Man’ , which she herself directed. The scene just a few seconds of duration shows a man from behind, dressed in a suit, looking out a window. The news became a trend quickly on Twitter, because it demonstrates that not only writes, composes and plays, but he was also the author of the video clip of this simple part of his seventh studio album.

You may also be interested in: Launch ‘Circles’, the heartbreaking album posthumous Mac Miller

‘The Man’ had already generated controversy over the lyrics of the song. There the american singer makes a strong complaint against the machismo that has endured in the music industry. At some point in the song complains of being so tired of running, as fast as he can. And wondered if it would arrive faster if I was a man.

The song has received praise from the critics, praising the female empowerment. During the 47 delivery of the American Music Awards, which took place last November, also a composer performed the song on the stage where he was recognized as “Artist of the decade”

The easy part of their studio album “Lover”, which was the best selling album of 2019 to surpass the million copies in an era where everything happens by digital media.

In making the announcement of the launch of the video clip, which will be released this 27th of February at 7 am central time Mexico, Swift assured that you will be chatting and answering questions of their fans from an hour before the premiere.

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here