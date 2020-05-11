Taylor Swift’s #1 in worldwide sales during 2019: IFPI | Voice of America

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift tops list of musical artists most sold worldwide in 2019, thanks to the success of her album ‘Lover’. The information was revealed Monday by Ifpi, an organization that represents the music industry worldwide, with headquarters in Switzerland and offices in nearly 60 countries.

This is the second time that the singer and songwriter of 30 years, leads in sales of recorded music in all the world. The first was six years ago with her album ‘1989’.

‘Lover’ is his seventh album of study.

Swift to follow him in the ranking, 2019, the singer and british composer Ed Sheeran, rapper Post Malone and the singer Billie Eilish, that was the major Grammy awards in January.

Queen, the rock band formed in London in 1970, was in fifth place. The group’s music was revived thanks to the biographical film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

BTS, the popular band from South Korea, was in seventh place.

STELLA MCCARTNEY

The british designer Stella McCartney presented her new collection at the show of Paris fashion.

McCartney is known for her eco-friendly approach and is one of the first designers to reject the products related to animals.

McCartney, daughter of ex-Beatle Paul McCartney showed high collars and suits baggy with codes androgynous and minimalist.

JAMES LIPTON

James Lipton, creator and host of the television program american ‘Inside the Actors Studio’, died on Monday at age 93, reported The Hollywood Reporter and the web site of celebrities TMZ.

Lipton, who interviewed hundreds of personalities for more than two decades, died at his residence in New York, of cancer.

Lipton created the program in 1994 and retired as host in 2018. ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ continues with other presenters.

Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Robin Williams, Paul Newman, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Lauren Bacall, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and Tom Cruise were some of his guests.

KAREN CARPENTER

On march 2 Karen Carpenter had met 70 years. The contra alto and drummer born in New Haven, Connecticut, and his brother, Richard, formed the duo Carpenters.

Karen died at the age of 32 in Downey, California, in 1983.