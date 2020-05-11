The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going to quarantine

The children of the Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt went back to get it all together! Depending on the source of the Name. News, and the heirs of Angelina and Brad, Maddox18-year-old People16, Zahara15-year-old Shiloh13 years old, and the twins Knox and Hotel 11 years ago, joined forces for the quarantine of the coronavirus.

“All the kids are in the house with Angelina, but they kept seeing in the Mall and they have gone through their regular visits”, the source said.

On the 20th day of march, in the University of Yonsei, where the Maddox study, announced that it would be the extender, classes, online, or in the middle of April, due to the coronavirus. As well as he did, the other children are still studying online.

“They are taking the lessons at home, playing with languages, playing instruments, playing board games, and helping out in the kitchen. There hasn’t been much adjustment since they are used to doing homework at home.”revealed a source.