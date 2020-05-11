The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going to quarantine

The children of the Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt went back to get it all together! Depending on the source of the Name. News, and the heirs of Angelina and Brad, Maddox18-year-old People16, Zahara15-year-old Shiloh13 years old, and the twins Knox and Hotel 11 years ago, joined forces for the quarantine of the coronavirus.
“All the kids are in the house with Angelina, but they kept seeing in the Mall and they have gone through their regular visits”, the source said.
On the 20th day of march, in the University of Yonsei, where the Maddox study, announced that it would be the extender, classes, online, or in the middle of April, due to the coronavirus. As well as he did, the other children are still studying online.
“They are taking the lessons at home, playing with languages, playing instruments, playing board games, and helping out in the kitchen. There hasn’t been much adjustment since they are used to doing homework at home.”revealed a source.
The source also added that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne “love” to spend time with their parents and stay at home. “They’re spending a lot of time together as a family and staying together, watching movies or tv shows.
Social distancing is not the only way for that Diamond you found in to help during a pandemic. At the beginning of this week, the star of the Future he donated$ 1 million to the The Kid’s Hungrya non-profit organization that focuses on ending child hunger in the United States and around the world.
Monica Schipper/ Getty images for Netflix
“As of this week, more than a billion children are out of school around the world due to closures related to the coronavirus”said Jolie in a statement shared with E! News. “So many children rely on the care and nutrition they receive during the school day, including nearly 22 million children in the United States, which will depend on the food. The Kid Hungry is making a determined effort to reach the largest possible number of children.
Jolie is not alone in his charitable efforts. On Thursday, at the Ralph Lauren Corporate, Foundation, and the Ralph Laurendonated$ 10-million to fighting the coronavirus. At the end of the week Rihanna it also donated$ 5 million to support the global effort to speed assistance through his Foundation Clara Lionel.