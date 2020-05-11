The family Kardashian has shown concern about her mother’s boyfriend

In an episode of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian talked about her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, with whom Kris Jenner, out since 2014.

The problem started after Kanye West asked two get into a fight over a text message about the fact that he’s a very reserved and does not talk about his family. It made Kris angry. It’s not like the intrusion of the West into your personal life.

One of the messages, He asks Corey and Kim defended her husband, even though he admitted that it was not the right thing to do at the moment, “He said,” Look, we don’t know you, have never met any of his family members’… which Is, of course, all of us feel this way, and the thought of it, but for Kanye to say that to him… I feel like this was the wrong thing to do at the moment,” explained the mother-of-North St., Chicago, and Ps.

But Kourtney immediately defended his brother-in-law, and he said: “He is very much a child. He’s trying to take care of all of us,” he said.

Khloe agrees and supports the doubts of the West regarding her mother’s boyfriend.

“The gist of what he said is true. Corey tends to be quite secretive, and that makes me very concerned… We do not know the two get into a fight like that. When your mother got divorced, and I was like, ‘Ok, this is probably not going to last’. I just don’t feel the need to connect with it, so when I saw the time passing by and the relationship progresses, we get to know him, but he wasn’t receptive to that.”

Kris Jenner thinks that all of you are being disrespectful and Corey, “He’s just a part of the family, and they have to be cool with it.”