The light and red for a total of: Scarlett Johansson shines in the two ‘looks’ distinos at the Venice film Festival

On Thursday, June 29, Scarlett Johansson he appeared at the Venice Film Festival, and it was chosen by the two looks very different from one another.

Started to present themselves along with the rest of the cast of the film Another Story, dirigo, by Noah Baumbach, and, for this occasion, we opted for a spot of horizontal stripes of blue and black, which combined with some gray tights in the style carrottwo pieces by Michael Kors.

Later, it has radically changed the look (and color), appearing on the red carpet, along with the Adam Driver during the the first the film, starring both of them – with a dress, long, no shoulder, totally red, with an opening on one side, Celine, a piece of which combined with a couple of high-heeled sandals of the same color. To top it off, wore earrings, asymmetric, one-of-silver-Anne Khuori.

Here are the pictures!

