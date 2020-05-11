The “Mother’s Day”, Kim Kardashian causes controversy after comments about the body of Kris Jenner, and has been criticised by followers; you understand!

On this Saturday (09th), Kim Kardashian has shared her gift for “Mother’s Day” for Kris Jenner, ahead of time. In social networks, the entrepreneur, wrote in a message that looks to both the mother and showed a photo of a treat. However, it caused controversy and received criticism for a comment in relation to the body of a momager.

Through Instagram and Twitter, Kim showed a collection of old photos from the wedding of her father, Robert Kardashian, and Kris, with which he gave him to his mother’s this Sunday (10th). “I bought the camera that the photographer used on the day of the wedding, their pictures, and I made an album for her. She has never had any of these photos, so check them out and caused a lot of tears of happiness. Happy Mother’s Day mom, I love you to me andshe wrote.

Take a look at:

This is just beautiful! However, it is an excerpt from the text of the former shared that opinion. In her statement, she went on to compliment the body of its mother, having given birth to four children – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob. “And it’s the first picture I’ve posted with you in a bikini after giving birth in the Us, it is a goal of the massive”said mr. Kim.

The fact that the owner of the Skims have to be exalted with the slim appearance of his mother, did not pick up as well for some people. “Say that you love your mother. It’s the love of it? In your understanding? His love for you with no limits? No, she was skinny and tanned after four kids!! GOALSshot of a Twitter profile.

Tell what you love about your mom. Is it her caring? Her understanding? Her boundless love for you? Nope, she’s got the skinny-and-tan, and after four babies!! The GOALS — perry balin 🩸🦷 (@PerryBalin) May 9, 2020

“What was the message, deep, and significant, she said. To stay lean. Is this all there is”said the account, to agree with the other user: “Why is it always about being skinny? The people: the size of your body is equal to the value of”. In yet another profile, he lamented the pressures placed on women after the maternity leave. “Why do we base our targets on how much lean muscle can a woman stand up after giving birth to a human being.”financial crisis. Take a look at:

What a deep and meaningful message that she sent to you. Stay, thin. That’s all. — ibakeonceayear (@ibakeonceayear) May 8, 2020

Why is it always about being thin? The People: the Size of your body does NOT equal your worth. — About Alevizos (@KikiramaKiki) May 8, 2020

Why do we base GOALS on how skinny a woman can get after birthing a human ? — SS@sopheeclaire) May 8, 2020

On the other hand, some of the followers stood on the side of the Images. “It’s not about being thin or curvy, Kris, had four babies, and had that look! You don’t get to see the work that they have to invest in is staggering. It’s a big goal,’ because she had four kids, I just have to have one, and it failed to live up to that appearance in a bikini”this , he argued one web user.

It’s not about being thin or curvy, kris had 4 babies and looked like that!! Can you not see that the work she would’ve had to put in that is incredible. It’s “major goals” because she had 4 babies, and having just had one, it has managed to look like that in a bikini. — Maddie (@Maddie25590826) Mar 10, 2020

The other’s profile said to Kim, most likely, have already praised it and thanked her mother for the other factors, it is not the looks, but she didn’t want to post it all. “He was the one to post cute and Twitter… I’m sure she’s going to personally make a group for mothers with words of appreciation in private, You act as if all the celebrities had put their whole lives online… That’s life.he said.

It was a cute twitter post. I’m pretty sure shes going to personally serenade her mother, with kind words privately..you guys act like celebrities need to put their whole life online. it’s sad — əvə.exe (@forte_eve) Mar 10, 2020

After the backlash, Kim has not spoken on the subject, as well as non-deleted messages, or even changed the subtitle. Anyway, Kris did not celebrate a special occasion – even if from a distance. Take a look at: