The new teaser trailer for “the Black Widow” brings up Scarlett Johansson in brand new scenes-watch the world

Marvel Studios announced on Tuesday (may 14) – new teaser trailer for “the Black Widow”, which featured Scarlett Johansson as the heroine in several of the scenes like never before.

In the preview, the character of Scarlett Johansson says she is on the run, and I was trying to come up with something good to be more than just a trained assassin”. Check them out below:

In the trailer released previously for the character, Johansson said he is trying to deal with her past, because she was tired of running away from it.

In addition to Johansson as the Black Widow, in a long account, with Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour, such as Alexei Shostakov, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

The film is directed by Cate Shortland, and it debuted on April 30, 2020, in the movie theaters.

