The signal of Jennifer Aniston at the COVID-19

The actress posted on her Instagram an image that reflects how you feel at this quarantine in the wake of the pandemic

COVID-19 and the pandemic and not being able to see and embrace our loved ones is often a stressful situation. And that well known as the actress and star Jennifer Aniston.” data-reactid=”24″>quarantine affects the whole world. Millions of people are imprisoned in their homes by the effect of the COVID-19 and the pandemic and not being able to see and embrace our loved ones is often a stressful situation. And that well known as the actress and star Jennifer Aniston.

In its official account of Instagram published a posting about the coronavirus that thousands of people felt a high level of empathy. The actress of Friends, shared an old image that is located on the terrace of a restaurant and makes them fu#% you to the paparazzi that continuously follow.” data-reactid=”25″>In its official account of Instagram published a posting about the coronavirus that thousands of people felt a high level of empathy. The actress of Friends, shared an old image that is located on the terrace of a restaurant and makes them fu#% you to the paparazzi that continuously follow.

It could be a photo that speaks of the torture that he suffers with the press for being an international star, but made it very clear that that picture, that insult is for the coronavirus and the absence of a vaccine. “Dear Covid… Can you kindly go to the wed… now? Thank you. Goodbye,” he wrote in the posting.

While it is important to keep a positive attitude because everything in the world, literally, is in the same situation and there are already many people working on the search for a vaccine that will return everything to normal, the anger, and the anger that shows the actress exploded and created a lot of identification in its users.

Of course, before such an image, the photo went viral instantly, and his face was on the cover of hundreds of magazines, web. In addition to the more than five million likes and thousands of comments, among them also wrote some famous friends like Julianne Moore, Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey or Michelle Pfeiffer.

Charli D’amelio, the teen’s most influential TikTok“data-reactid=”31″>Charli D’amelio, the teen’s most influential TikTok

How much earn the stars of the soap operas? Actor reveals for the first time the figures“data-reactid=”32″>How much earn the stars of the soap operas? Actor reveals for the first time the figures