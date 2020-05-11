With this hair, and Kendall Jenner, it was similar to her sisters Kim and Kylie!

The template has a new overall look for the campaign of Reserved, and you’ve never seen it so close to your sisters!

For Isabel Gimenez

4 nov 2019, 17h11 – Posted on oct 4 by 2019, the 17h06

Kendall Jenner (GIF/Streaming)

Ok, so we know that the sisters Kardashian-Jenner’s are superparecidas, actually. But, in the recent literature on social networks, Kendall it proved that some of the details that can make this resemblance becomes even more striking. The model has appeared on Instagram with a cut that is different, and it’s almost turned into a ~soul~ and Kim and Kylie.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner (Playback/Instagram)

For a video campaign for the brand Reservedshe used some of the lace wigs. And one of them in particular caught our eye: the length of a long bob, and the finish, well, plain. We’ve already seen Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with an outfit like that, and, let’s face it, all three are the same!

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian (KKW-x Case with Cosmetics/Handout)

In the caption, the model joked: “Look, mom! I’m a mermaid,” because at the end of the video, it becomes a mythological figure with a tail and everything!). In this part of the recording, however, the wig is used, it has a more vintage feel. Take a look at it:

Which one of the graphics that was your favorite, and why? Write to us!


News

