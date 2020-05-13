Achievements of Taylor Swift to be named the Artist of the decade – Music and Books – Culture

AFP

After winning the album, favourite pop and artist of the year during the gala, Swift was named artist of the decade of 2010-2020, a title that places them in a position of honor shared with icons like Elvis Presley (1950), The Beatles (1960), Stevie Wonder (1970) and Jackson (1980), who also was also a winner as the ‘Artist of the TWENTIETH century’ for the Love of the year 2002.



“This industry is very rare, going up and then down, sometimes you feel bad about yourself, but there are people who supports you always. Thanks to the ‘fans’ who have been 15 years with me.” EFE