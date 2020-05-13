Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston caught it: Look at the worst go out with Brad Pitt

From the beginning of his career, Brad Pitt he has been recognized not only for his talented acting but also for his great physical attractiveness, which has made winning millions of followers with each one of the roles that she has played.

Qualified the galán de galanes in the world of cinema, the protagonist of Once upon a time in Hollywood he has shared his sentimental life of the past few years in two marriages in a row with two of the women most coveted: Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

But just as many may consider a dream to be with the iconic blonde, light eyes; falling in love with a man like him also means having to adapt to two things that can be very uncomfortable: that women always yearn for and you’re always wrapped up in rumors of infidelity.

Without going too far: many claimed that the relationship of Pitt with Jolie started with an infidelity to Jennifer Anistonbut then being with the protagonist of Tom Raider to Brad Pitt he was accused of deceiving his wife and mother of his six children with the French actress Marion Cotillard.

These were just some of the most recognized, but there were also other with best young actresses, among which is included even Selena Gomez: Definitely, go out with a heartthrob can be a challenge of self-confidence.