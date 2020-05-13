Angelina Jolie’s weight, the parents of six children, but it is Brad Pitt? Find out the details! – Notes – Glamurama

We all know that Angelina Jolie is very close to his family. In that time of quarantine, the american actress, who has donated recently To$1 million to the organization “No Kid Hungry”, you are passing through this period of social isolation, along with their 6 children, including Maddox, who has recently returned from her college in Seoul (South Korea) to be next to his brothers and his mother. But it is Brad Pitt? Anyone who thought he could get away from the kids during this time, you made a mistake. “All the kids are in the house with Angelina, but, they are still seeing Brad Pitt in their regular visits,” said a source in the “E! Entretainement”. At this stage, the children have been studying at home with the help of Angelina and Brad, but they were already used to doing work online. For this reason, the experience has not changed that much: “All six of you are doing your homework, practicing other languages, playing instruments, playing board games, and helping out with the dinner, ‘ says a source.