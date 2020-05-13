Blake Griffin’s stunning ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, and you don’t save the Images

Blake Griffin it was one of the guests invited to the Roast of Alec Baldwin. The program, which is the Comedy Central we will issue the 15th of September. The basquetebolista of the Detroit Pistons, and one of the greatest stars of the NBA, he took advantage of the moment to reveal the humor that characterizes it. A teaser trailer has already released, it is possible to notice that Blake Griffin blows by the entire Kendall Jennerwith whom she had a relationship in the year 2018, as well as the rest of the members of the clan O.

Kendall Jenner in a register quite different

In addition to that of Blake Griffin, also a Caitlyn Jennerthe mother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were among the guests. It has been the object of ridicule in the basquetebolista. “I know that we are here to make a joke about Caitlyn, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank him publicly,” begins by saying. “As an athlete, I want to thank you for your courage. As a human being, I want to thank you for the door you just opened. For and on behalf of all of the The NBA and half of the other rappers who appear on the Album, I want to thank you for giving your daughters the problems with the father” and made a joke.

The joke is an allusion to the relationship of the members of the clan, Kardashian has already kept up with the athletes in the NBA and also the players. But the satisfaction you get from Blake Griffin, did not end here. “Caitlyn has completed her sex change in the fall of 2017. Now, no one in that family, whether it’s a penis, a white,” he said.

Follow the ParaEles on Instagram



