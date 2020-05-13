Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat, the woman has jumped the confinement

Brad Pitt he continues with his progressive reinvention in all senses. First, your renewed friendship with Jennifer Aniston went around the world. After that, it is creating all a a new and amazing television image: it began as a mason in the first episode of ‘Celebrity IOU’, the VIP version of ‘The house of my dreams’, of the twins Drew and Jonathan Scott; then by of meteorologist in the program ‘Some Good News’, of John Krasinskiand finally, embodying the doctor Anthony Faucithe Fernando Simon of the united States, to criticize Donald Trump on ‘SNL’.

And now it seems that it is confirmed that, in relation to the affairs of the heart, the actor is reconciled with the love –or at least with a ‘special friendship’– with the actress of ‘Arrested Development’ Alia Shawkat. At the end of November we published that both actors had been seen in art exhibits and having a meal together, and their relationship march wind aft, unrelated to pandemics.

Alia Shawkat (second from left) and his companions in ‘Arrested Development’. (Netflix)

According to a report in ‘US Weekly’, the two skip the confinement to be seen frequently in his house for dinner, pizza, burgers, or watch a movie. Living only 10 minutes away from each other and Alia moves from your home to your famous couple on a bike or walking.

“It’s a relationship that’s easy and organic”has recognized the own Aliyah, who is helping the academy award-winning actor in several artistic projects, which seems to have been fond of after their traumatic separation of Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in 2012. (Getty)

“Brad can’t believe that you have found someone so smart, normal, fun and cheerful as she” says to the magazine the same source. The young actress, 25 years younger than Pitt, has now made “restore joy”.

“Talk for hours and go out for a walk by the coast. They have a link incredibly close and trust each other. Alia has been of great help for Brad during this transition,” adds the article.