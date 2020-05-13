Brad Pitt has said that his ‘personal life is a disaster’, in a podcast with Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt love the mood autodepreciativo, and yesterday he showed it to split the mic Leonardo DiCaprio in the podcast, “WTF” comedian Marc Maron. After the The Golden globes best actor in a supporting role for “once upon a time in Hollywood,” the actor joked about his failures personally.

When asked on the podcast about a time when you knew that it would amount to flights, a high in his career, DiCaprio said it was to make a film called Titanic. It is also noted that at the time it was followed by four black cars, but this is no longer the case today. So, Pitt joked: “it’s Not the case?”, and he said, “I’m disappointed in you…. I am, as a base of the trash into the magazine. I don’t know…because my personal life is a disaster, most likely”.

He made a joke similar to when you receive your award at the Golden globes, when played on the scrutiny of his love life. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t, because if you have someone next to me will ever tell you that I’m dating,” she said.

His ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston was in the audience, and her reaction to what is being said is also viralizou. The actress did not hide her facial expressions, which has been interpreted by many fans as ironic. The marriage of actors has ended in 2005, but they are friends with each other. Pitt joked about finding her at the awards ceremony in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight: “I’m going to run with Jen. She is a good friend of mine”. Brad Pitt has also parted ways with Angelina Jolie a few years ago, and it appeared in the tabloids because of problems with alcohol abuse.