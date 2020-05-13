Brazil has a young-adult, covid-19 that Spain, france, Italy and the USA

Brazil, as pointed out by experts as the next epicenter of the coronavirus in the world, it overcomes three of the main countries affected by the covid-19 the incidence rate of the disease in young adults. They are the ones in Spain and Italy, in Europe and in the United States, in North America.

The Ministry of Health states that more than 30% of those infected are in the age group of 20 to 49 years of age. The number of approaches recorded in the regions of Europe, such as Spain and Italy, where the rate of young people infected gets to 29% and 27%, respectively.

In the United States, people aged 18 to 49 years of age account for 20% of the patients with the disease. Out of the 12 towns that make up the network Feed to FM radio, and eight are in the call, the working age population, the majority of those infected, according to data provided by the departments of health.

In the city of são paulo, with 49% of the patients who have been treated with a covid-19 are between the ages of 19 and 50 years of age or older. In Porto Alegre, brazil, 29 percent of those impacted by coronaviruses are made up of individuals between the ages of 20 and 49 years of age.

The scenario repeats itself in the city of Fortaleza, João Pessoa, and the Victory, and the world. In the capital of the state of paraná, the mean age of the infected is a 46-year-old. According to the Ministry of Health, up to 20% of the population in this age group are obese, 7% has diabetes, and 25 percent have hypertension, and three factors for the worsening of the disease.