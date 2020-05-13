Cardi B-you want to see free Joe Exotic and creates a GoFundMe

Los Angeles, united STATES.- Cardi Bas the majority of people in the world, is attached to the Tiger King of Netflixso much so that in recent days the singer has not stopped tweeting about the new documentary series, promising to fight for their freedom.

Tiger King follows the strange story of Joe Exoticas an owner of a private zoo with hundreds of exotic animals that ends up in prison for hiring a hitman to eliminate a rival, the operator of the zoo, Carole Baskin.

The series of Netflix covers all sides of the crusade of Exotic against

Baskin, and the final episode leaves viewers wondering if it was created

for some of their shady business partners. Exotic currently serving a

sentence of 22 years imprisonment for two charges of murder-for-hire and 17 charges

federal animal abuse.

And as Cardi B is usually what to talk about, seems to believe that the pointed

Exotic was charged. Between the number of tweets posted, the rapper winning

Grammy also pledged to begin a campaign of

GoFundMe to release to the owner of the zoos.

The series of Netflix has captivated many viewers trapped at home during the quarantine, and ideas on who should interpret to Exotic, Baskin and the other characters on a tape soon emerged on Twitter. Dax Shepard threw his hat in the ring to play to Exotic, revealing a striking resemblance to the owner of the zoo.