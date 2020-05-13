Charged with assault, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna asks for dismissal of the proceedings, and says it will use in court against the family of an ex-fiance; make sure you understand the fight!

And here we go for another chapter of there’s no such thing as between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian… according To Entertainment Tonight, we would have asked for the dismissal of the proceedings that his ex started the aggression, and threat. According to her, the argument that the two had not caused any injury.

In September of 2017, is the son of Kris Jenner was sued by a former fiancee for trying to strangle him with the cable from the charger to the cell phone and make a threat with a gun during a fight the two of you, what happened at the end of 2016. Blac is said to have told friends in a video that he will fire live rounds in Rob’s case he “stepped on the ball”. In the document, the brother of Kim Kardashian has claimed that Chyna was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and it struck him in the neck.

The statement also talks about the destruction that in the make-up artist has caused in the house, Kylie Jenner, in which she and the groom had lived for a period of time. The two brothers also made a move in a process from Blac Chyna together.

But, if you are relying on the rest of the little Dream, the whole of this history has been dealt with. In a statement to ET, a lawyer for Lynne Ciani filed a notice of motion, which will be used in court to file the case. “Chyna has already managed to convince Kylie Jenner to withdraw from the process in march of 2018, and after that it Has declined to make a statement and refused to answer questions under oath. Now, Chyna has presented evidence to the Court proving that it is never committed, aggression, or the threat of it against Us, and that his case should be shut up in the courthe wrote.

However, the advantage to follow the processing of the former to share intimate photos of your own. “Claimed Chyna up against Rob Kardashian, by posting photos of illegal porn out of revenge, it will be tried before a jury on the 26th of may in the year 2020”he said.

The same applies to the clan Kardashian-Jenner,, because I have seen the reality, “Rob & Chyna” was cancelled. “The allegations in Chyna against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, because they have done it illegally, so that in the second season of his program on the E! it was cancelled, they will be tried before a jury, separately, immediately after the conclusion of the trial of a ‘revenge porn’ against, in return”ended.