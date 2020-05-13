Documentary of Taylor Swift premieres January 31 on Netflix | People | Entertainment

Taylor Swift debut at the end of January, the new documentary series titled “Miss Americana”; this new edition of the singer will be through Netflix and theaters selected.

Since the past January 15, we released the official poster via their social networks where the main image is a shot of the profile of the Swift with your eyes fixed on the title on a background completely black.

Miss American. 31 January on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/JYgAbOtyGc — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) January 15, 2020

The documentary will be based on your life of singer-songwriter, artist and woman. According to the page of Netflix this movie will show all the facets of Taylor, taking advantage of the great power of his voice; in addition to “Miss American” will debut on the 23rd of January in the The Sundance Film Festival.

The project comes to light after several complaints that made the singer became the producer Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Records (where he recorded his first 6 discs) for alleged ill-treatment, manipulation, and harassment. On the other hand, Braun denounced alleged death threats from the fans by not releasing the songs of the singer to sing at the American Music Awards.

The matter was solved, and the artist was able to interpret them last November and also place them in their biopic.

“Miss American” is directed by Emmy award winner, Lana Wilson, who seeks to show a side of “provocative, inspiring, and emotional” of the famous american singer. You will have a duration of 85 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSqiXvMW7LY

Taylor Swift had its beginnings in the year 2006 but it was not until 2008 with the album “Fearless” with their first hit “You Belong With Me” when his career soared and she became a pop star. In 2017 their album “Reputation” breaks sales record on Billboard with a total of 1216 million copies, and her latest recording project is “Lover” sold more than 450 thousand copies in a single day. (E)