Exitoína · Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be part of the one book in the Series in June

The famous series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians you will arrive in the catalog of the Series in June of this year. The production follows the lives of socialites Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and all of the members of the family Kardashian.

The streaming platform has already announced that the episode of the program, shall enter into the book on the first day of June, but it should only be for the first two seasons, which were shown originally in October of 2007. Up to now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 17 years.

In the first episode, the audience knows more about the family Kardashian, that he was well-known in the whole world is after you, the father, Rob Kardashian had to defend the player, O. J. Simpson on trial for murder.

+Read more: Kim gives a little punch to Kourtney in the new teaser trailer for the 18th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

After his death, to the other members of the family have earned the fame and are now the owners of a lot of money, as in the case of Kim Kardashian, one of the entrepreneurs, the most influential people in the world.

+ Have you ever thought to be able to control all the tasks of your day-to-day, one-way, super-technology! Believe it or not, but it is possible with the device of the Echo! Tracked by Alexa, the voice assistant from the Amazon, with them you can do a lot of activities, some of the commands. Check it out!

1. Echo’s Dot is in 3rd building. https://amzn.to/2Ty61aI

2. The Echo Show-5: https://amzn.to/366fSae

3. Echo-the 3rd generation: https://amzn.to/2Ny2ghp

4. Echo has a Show at 8: https://amzn.to/2PO3x5f

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.