Documentos court reveal that the producer market in disgrace Harvey Weinstein said in an e-mail that someone should “kill” the actress Jennifer Anistonand before the accusations of abuse against her, she asked for help to personalities such as the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg.

The documents, which were made sphere this Tuesday, suggest that the October 31, 2017, with the movement #MeToo in full ebullicin, the representative of Weinstein Sallie Hofmeister inform the producer through an email that the magazine Enquirer threatened to publish a story that sealaba that Aniston had been also a victim of their abuse.

Enquirer claimed that Aniston will bean told a friend that Weinstein will bean touched the rear on several occasions during events related to the ‘No control'” (2005), and that “I looked fjamente your neckline“.

About 45 minutes after receiving the email address of your representative with the information that I thought to publish the Enquirer, Weinstein replied with a terse email: “Someone should kill Jennifer Aniston“.

The emails form part of numerous documents recorded in the Supreme court of Manhattan, where is has been judging Weinstein since the 6th of January, and which have been made sphere of a given before the reading of his sentence, scheduled for this Wednesday, after having been declared guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal act sexual in the first degree.

After learning of this lapidary phrase of Weinstein, the representative of Aniston, Stephen Huvane, said that the information of the Enquirer, which never came to publish, it was “false”. “Jennifer has never been harassed or attacked by Harvey Weinstein, “said Huvane, that concret that the producer “I never was close enough to it to touch it” and the two have never been alone.

The court documents also reveal how Weinstein asked to help some of the polticos and entrepreneurs ms major U.S. when they began to lloverle accusations of abuse to try to prevent the board of directors of the production company was co-founded terminated.

The producer sent e-mails both to the former mayor of New York and candidate withdrawn-primary democrticas Michael Bloolmberg as the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezosand to the CEO of Apple and the financial institution Goldman Sachs, Tim Cook and Lloyd Blankfein respectively.

“The only thing we ask of you is to leave me to ask for a leave of absence and start a intensive therapy (…) to be able to rise and have a second chance”, deca Weinstein in their messages of distress. He argued in them that “many of the accusations are false“and the attempts of its board of directors to check the company you not only were wrong, but that they were “illegal” and could result in the “destruction of the company”.