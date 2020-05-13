Jennifer Aniston and her ugly gesture against the coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston has raised a stir among her millions of fans Instagram for a controversial photo that he wanted to share in the last hours. The actress, well-known across the planet for their role in the mythical ‘Friends‘, spent a controversial gesture to fight against the coronavirus, the pandemic that affects the whole world in these moments.

Hundreds of thousands of sick and deceased in the great majority of countries have succeeded in life, as we know it, come to a complete stop. Like any other person, the star of the series ‘The good morning’, also he is suffering the consequences of confinement. The coronavirus does not distinguish between famous and anonymous.

To protest, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt also wanted to show his fatigue with the situation that we live with a photo that doesn’t cut it with an ugly gesture. In the photo, we can see how dedicated a peineta with the following sentence: “Dear Covid… Can you kindly go fuck now? Thank you. Goodbye“. Were the words dedicated to it.

The image has been a success among its followers and over six million of ‘likes on the social network of photography. But, as we said, Jennifer Aniston is also suffering as all of the complications caused by the pandemic, but she pass the running of the bulls mandatory in their luxurious mansion in Los Angeles. Sure takes a lot better.

In what labour has had to delay the long-awaited meeting it was planned between all the actors of the series ‘Friends’. Jennifer Aniston’s expected return to be with their mates Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.

All of them had confirmed that they would return to the mythical backdrop of the legendary series, but everything had to ser postponed in order not to breach health standards to avoid contamination by Covid-19.