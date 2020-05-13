Kanye West is bringing the Kardashians into the clip, Close-up, One Sunday

Kanye West it is the whole family in her new music video! The singer took advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States for the release of the video Close-Up One Weekendin which it appears in the side of several of their relatives, up to and including sogrona, Kris Jennerthe sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian and, of course, his wife, Kimand that of their children.

The clip shows the whole of this crowd, surrounded by some of the desert landscapes and getting in the vehicles, like tractors. It has been recorded in the state of Wyoming, where He has two ranches.

Close-Up One Weekend it’s one of the tracks from the Jesus Is The Kingthe gospel album, which the singer released in October.



