Kendall Jenner appears with blonde hair in the show Burberry,

On Monday night (16/9), Burberry has presented its new collection for Spring/Summer Fashion week in London and, in addition to looks beautiful, what caught our attention was the look of a Kendall Jenner the parade of the mark. The model walked on the catwalk with the blonde hair!

Through the Stories, made prior to the start of the show, Kendall has shown in more detail in the look. Most likely, the change is temporary, and she was wearing a lace – don’t you think the idea of looking at the transformation is for real, wasn’t it?!

The followers are marked on the back of Kendall’s for the runway, since the model did not participate in the Fashion week in New York city. About the hair, but the opinions are divided. As long as a few people have fallen in love with the proposal, others said they preferred the version of brown’s model.

So, what do you think of it?



