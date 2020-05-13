Kendall Jenner does change the look and feel of the radical… and has suffered a wave of criticism

Followers of Kendall Jenner, only to fail on the new hairstyle of your business.

Once again, the clan Kardashian is involved in the dispute. Now, is it Kendall Jenner you’re getting a lot of criticism-and all for what you have done to change the look dramatically.

After all, in the last few days business appeared in public with the little braids in her hair. Immediately, numerous followers on Twitter, you saw the new hairstyle, such as a lack of respect towards the african community. That is, Kendall Jenner is alleged to have used to a hair style that represents that community and is aware of what it truly means to them.

“I’m sick and tired of white people who, more often than not, take on the black culture and wear hairstyles-for which we are ridiculed or punished for it, “We use it for this kind of hair is to protect the natural hair from damage, but they do want to use it because it’s funny” and “Kendall Jenner is never going to learn,” is only one part of the criticism of her new Kim Kardashian.

It will be recalled that recently the father of Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenneralso has been at the center of the controversy. At the end of the month of July, the advantage she shared a photo on Instagram, in what appears to be resting in a swimming pool posing in a ‘bikini’ in black. “The end of the day to go swimming. It is 33 degrees in Malibu. Don’t be fooled, I’m covered in sunscreen,” wrote Caitlyn Jenner in a photo caption. The picture divided opinion. While a few fans were full of praise for the beauty of the show, their followers no longer critical. “What did you do to your face and body?” and “do you Leave me sick” are a few of the unpleasant words that are left by some people.