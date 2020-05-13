Kendall Jenner is the ex of Ben Simmons at the celebration of the 4th of July.

Kendall Jenner have you had a wonderful 4th of July, let’s say, well, busy! Kendall he spent quality time with her alleged love interest, Kyle Kuzmaon a luxury yacht but ended up finding none other than the former, Ben Simmons.
In the model, and Kuzma went into the water together, and even playing with the dolphins. After that, the star of the KUWTK if you went to a party Booty Bellowsin the restaurant Nobuin Malibu, where they were the stars of Shawn Mendes, By David Dobrik and Machine Gun Kelly. And to those who were there. It All.
A source told the The E! News that is Defined by the “he arrived and went straight to the table from Gigi’s and Bella’s if you want them to. When she saw Ben, and they have a very small output. They spoke to each other“.
It’s been a long time since the in order for the relationship between the star and the basketball playerdue to their busy schedules.
At the time of the separation, a source of The E! News hasBen and Kendall broke up recently before the MET Gala. They are all still on great terms, and they are not in contact“.
The source added: “it’sThere is a chance for them to get back to get back together“. However, it seems that there is no more cloth to the sleeve.
While Kendall is living the life of a member of the supposed love interest, Kyle Kuzma, it might be just the adventure for the summer, or if you make it a little more. And in the final program Zaza’s Worldshe could have given a hint to us.
“The 4th of July is by far my favorite vacation… so I don’t know why I love you so much. Are the fireworks on the vibe. I just feel like I should get you to fall in love on the 4th of July“said the model.
We’re in the eye!