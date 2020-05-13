Kendall Jenner reata’s romance with Harry Styles, says the journal

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

The it-girl and singer in the band One Direction they were caught together at a restaurant in Los Angeles

The Flashback? Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are together, ” says the magazine.

Kendall Jenner he has abandoned the ranks of those who are single, according to the magazine People . In the model, it would have gotten back together in the novel Harry Styles singer of the band One Direction . According to a source at the site, and the two have been spotted together last Thursday (1), at a restaurant in Los Angeles, california, in the United States, and to the young.” she was radiant to-night”.

According to a source, the couple has been trying to spend more time with each other. “They are rekindling an old romance of them, and she is so excited and happy about it. She had always cared for Harry,” said the source.

Kendall, 20 years old, and Harry, 22, have been spotted together for the first time in January of 2014, but they I never have taken the relationship to. The alleged couple was also spotted together at the last new year’s in the Caribbean, and a few days later, at a restaurant in the united states.