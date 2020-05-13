Last-modified: for oRedacao.
The it-girl and singer in the band One Direction they were caught together at a restaurant in Los Angeles
According to a source, the couple has been trying to spend more time with each other. “They are rekindling an old romance of them, and she is so excited and happy about it. She had always cared for Harry,” said the source.
Kendall, 20 years old, and Harry, 22, have been spotted together for the first time in January of 2014, but they I never have taken the relationship to. The alleged couple was also spotted together at the last new year’s in the Caribbean, and a few days later, at a restaurant in the united states.
Copyright photo: Shutterstock/INDIA, and CATERS NEWS AGENCY/SIPA
In this document, which is entitled ‘Kendall Jenner reata’s romance with Harry Styles, says the journal, is available under the Creative Commons attribution license. You can copy it and/or modify the contents of this website under the conditions stipulated by the license agreement. Don’t forget to credit The journal of women’s (www.arevistadamulher.com.brwhen using this product.