Imagine this parallel universe where a six-figure Kendall Jenner would work as a personal assistant for Her. The model is from the clan of Kardashian said in an interview to promote the new campaign of Calvin Klein, you would like to work with Her, if I had to choose someone else.

“If you were going to be a personal assistant to someone for a year, I would choose Her because I want to know what she eats for breakfast. I just want to know what she has in her coffee in the morning. And, like, what TV shows she watches?”, said Kendall, “I just need to know what programs she has seen. Do you watch ‘Bachelor In Paradise’? Because, if so, it could be the best of friends”.

And then, Herself, is in need of an assistant?