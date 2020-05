Digamos that Kendall Jenner is the little to be given to the cook, and it seems that he was born in this era right. The application for the delivery of food, came to “save” the day-to-day model, which has already spent a real fortune on the service.

According to the website, The Receipt, Kendall has spent nine million euros over the last four years.

The deliveries were mainly in the Them Angelesare , where you live, but in New York city, and Philadelphia, pennsylvania, where he was on a regular basis with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Simon.

The publication also notes that the claims most frequently requested were for the japanese food.

