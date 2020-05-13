Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner joining in the effort to clean up the beaches of Malibu, Who

+



Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian they have abandoned their life-style, glamorous usual on Thursday (10), and joined in a collective effort to help clean up the beaches of Malibu, California, usa.

In the model, the 23-year-old and a business owner, 35, volunteered to help out with the charity, the environmental Heal the Bay, which is designed to protect the coast of Los Angeles. This is accompanied by a film crew, Kendall and Khloé have walked by the place for collecting all the garbage from the site.

Kendall opted for a pair of leggings with black center with a white blouse, fair, and tennis shoes-black in addition to zips. Already, Khloé opted for a look more casual glamorous: she also wore a pair of dark gym, with a rain jacket, a great t-shirt.

