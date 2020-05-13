Kim Kardashian believes that the Psalm is to be the reincarnation of his father, Robert. Find out all of it! – Notes – Glamurama

Kim Kardashian told an amazing story in an interview with “E! News. The manager has revealed openly that during the pregnancy of the surrogate motherhood of the Psalm, on the island of Bali, Indonesia, a medium, showed that little was to be the reincarnation of her father, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003. “On KUWTK, in our reality, we drive to Bali, a blind woman came up to me and told me that I would have another child, and that he would be my father’s best friend. She had no idea, and no one on my team, I knew that surrogacy was pregnant with a little boy,” she said.

And that wasn’t the only time that Kim has had a proof of this fact. She also told me that he once had to travel to, and the babysitter couldn’t stay with the Psalm for a personal appointment. Kim then released to the trader to take the baby along and when they were come into a place unknown to her approached her and said, “this Is your son?”, the baby sitter said no and the person asked to pass on a message to Kim: ‘Well, I’ve got to tell you, please, explain to the mother that the child is a member of the family desktop for a long time,” he said.

On top of that, Kim has revealed that the Ps has features similar to her father and said, “I don’t know if I believe in reincarnation, so I don’t know right now,” he said.