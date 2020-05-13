Kim Kardashian celebrated the birthday of a child, the video the loving

The the youngest son of north Korean leader Kim O and He West, Ps., complete the first year of his life this Saturday, the 9th of in mayas a parent babada’ said in your page Instagram.

“My baby Ps is now a year!!!!! Ps, you complete our family,” he began to write on the video and loving the baby. “I love you so much. Happy birthday to you, Ps”, post.

It will be recalled that the couple will have three children in common, to the North, six years ago, the Saint, the four of us, and in Chicago, the two of them.

Here’s the video of the baby in the photo gallery.

Read More: Kim O and He The West has been living “on the opposite side of your house