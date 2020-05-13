Kim Kardashian has accused Taylor Swift of all concerned in the controversy with Kanye west

The old controversy, and the exchanges of jabs between Kanye West and Taylor Swift has returned to the spotlight with the leak of a phone call in 2016 between a rapper and a singer. Kim Kardashian used the social network to defend her husband and explain the situation.

“I don’t feel the need to comment on a couple of days ago, and I’m really ashamed and embarrassed and humiliated to do it right now, but that’s because she’s still talking about it, and I don’t feel like I am left with a choice, they will not be responding because she is actually lying to you,” wrote Kim in a post it on your Twitter account.

“To be clear, the only problem I have had is in regards to the situation, which was that Taylor has been lying through his publicist, who stated, that ‘He never called to ask for permission”. They have said it clearly, so I will let you all see it. No one has ever denied that the word ‘bitch’ has been used without the permission of it,” concluded the socialite of the clan Kardashian-West.

The audio for the 2016 leaked out just now, He warns Taylor about the song Famous, where the rapper refers to a female singer in a sexist manner. “I feel like me and Taylor Swift, we’re still going to have sex / And you? I made that bitch famous,” she says in the clip.

Initially, it was thought that Taylor would be given the green light to the use of the verse in the song. But, four years later, a new version of their conversation, it seems that He had not disclosed the letter to the entire band for the tour.

Kim also said that it has never published the pictures and the leak of the video in full, it does not change the narrative of the story.

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange that, at-this-point-in-time ” feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of the actual victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to reply because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020