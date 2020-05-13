Kim Kardashian has revealed that a feed in your home, it is the base of the plant

Kim O he revealed to fans that he has dedicated himself to a new diet, revealing that he is now on a plant-based diet, as well as the children.

According to the Daily Mail, the celebrity has not confirmed this information during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

“There’s no beef,” he said, referring to his power, and of their children, adding that in the short North six years ago, they also eat fish.

I eat mostly plant-based. The meat anymore https://t.co/sfS4XM73f7 — Kim O West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, the vegan tacos are my fave it is lunch! Salads are good, too! https://t.co/Dwk5YeACGm — Kim O West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

I love the baked potatoes and French fries. But this girl’s not the thick fries https://t.co/EtqvA7T0jo — Kim O West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Sea Moss Smoothies are really good, too https://t.co/u3Sicbwe4P — Kim O West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Yes, they do! The North is the pescatarian though https://t.co/tfVnKWT51C — Kim O West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Read More: Kim O it opens the doors to his home and shows off minimalist decoration