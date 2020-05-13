Kim Kardashian leaves the butt on the evidence, with his stuck – the one Who

+



Kim Kardashian (Foto: Grosby Group)

Kim Kardashian drew attention wherever he went for a walk with her sisters, Khloé Kardashian, on the evening of Tuesday (may 3). The two enjoyed a sunny day in the company of a friend in Miami, and it is not saved in the look.

+ Family O

With dark glasses and a white blouse, basic, tied in the back with Kim, he invested in the pants from the waist to the lower model is anything but basic. With the openings in the sides braided and the color pattern of the snake skin, the socialite showed off that famous butt on the evidence, and it appears to be no underwear underneath.

Already, Khloé bet on bright colors to attract attention to themselves. With a tank top basic black, and she wore a pair of yellow to the city, walk to the side of her sister.

Kim Kardashian walks with her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Splash News, The Grosby Group)

Kim Kardashian walks with her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Splash News, The Grosby Group)

Kim Kardashian walks with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian (Photo by Mega/The Grosby Group)

Kim Kardashian walks with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian (Photo by Mega/The Grosby Group)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.