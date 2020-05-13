Kim Kardashian to be the ‘bag-full-of-Kanye-West-for-the quarantine

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had to face problems during the quarantine, according to reports.

It seems that the vault hasn’t been easy for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as they are “arguing too much”, since they are isolated. Due to the current circumstances in the world that they are forcing the children to stay at home and parents to care for them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with tons of families and they have an argument, and that the Wests are not the exception.We already know that KimYe are having a hard time taking care of four small children and, during the quarantine – and Kim even admitted that the whole experience has confirmed for her, more than ever before, and she definitely did not want any more children.

It was reported last week by the website Us Magazine, that they were “alternating between the responsibilities of family”, taking turns in taking care of the children, with Kanye even taking some of them to his ranch in Wyoming to give it a rest, Kim. However, it seems that this period of isolation is really starting to affect the couple’s famous, and according to a source from Us Weekly, Kim and Kanye are “arguing too much during the quarantine.”

“He’s really giving the nerve of her,” continues the source, either by specifying it in the designer, billionaire, Yeezy, has recently declared, is “focused on creating” these days. As a result, the focus of the West in her art, Kim would have felt that “the whole of the duties of the parents are falling for it.”Kim, do you think it frustrating that you [Kanye] don’t ask her how he could help out with the kids,” he said. He may be asking a lot to switch family responsibilities, including the claim of Acting for the allegedly wrong assessment of his own fortune.