Kim Kardashian will not receive a collection of Adidas for Her, and becomes a meme on the web

If you are you sailed away on your social media platform in the last few weeks, you may have noticed by now that Beyoncé released a collection of the Ivy Park, in collaboration with Adidas. The singer comes to displaying the pieces on their Instagram, and even sent the boxes to the collection for a few people, a lot of luck. Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Diplo, Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Rita Ora, and many more, received a large box delivered to your door with a special note of the very Bey.

However, for the true fans of Beyoncé have noticed that there is a person that doesn’t seem to have received a box, and it is none other than Kim Kardashian. While we can’t confirm if this is true, and we know that all of you have received the box, prided themselves also on social media. The younger sister of Kim, Kendall Jenner, even got in a box, but so far, nothing has proven that they also have an. The fight between the husband of Bey, JAY-Z and Kanye West-had something to do with it? In any case, people went to Twitter to express their comments, hilarious.

“I love knowing that Kim Kardashian has not received a box in the Ivy Park, in Her LAUGHING out LOUD, she would publish this shit if I had income). Guarantee that that shit is eating the living, I hope there will be video footage. I’m going to watch that episode of KUWTK just to see it down right now lol,” wrote one user.

