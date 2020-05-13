Kourtney Kardashian asks you for a mother don’t charge by the standards of a society that is ‘not realistic’

In a text published on the website, Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian has said that mothers are not supposed to be charged to meet the standards set by the company. According to her, the standards are not realistic.

The advantage is the mother of Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, It, 5. Kourtney told him that, on the whole, gained 18 pounds, in all three pregnancies, and each pregnancy was a different experience. “My body”, and in my experience, once you have each and every one of my children was very different. I was in a different place mentally, emotionally, and physically, even if for just a couple of years ago.”

Kourtney also pointed out that a mother should breastfeed for as long as possible, especially in the first year. “I would highly recommend breast feeding for as long as you can, if you can, in the first year. Forces you to be healthy for your baby to sleep, drink a lot less alcohol and caffeine, and hydrate with plenty of water.

Kourtney also said that, even pregnant, she continued to practice some of the exercises, and it even helped in the management of anxiety. In spite of the exercise to help their health, the socialite asked the other mothers to listen to their bodies and don’t care about society’s standards that it is “not realistic”.

“The most important thing is to listen to your body and do what you’re doing, why you are, by the standards of the society to recover his body, because they are not realistic,” said Kourtney.