Kourtney Kardashian has embodied the pin-up label on the side of the pool – those Who

+



Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

WOW! Kourtney Kardashian has been inspired by pin-ups for a new photo shoot done at the edge of the swimming pool of his home in Calabasas, United States. The click is shared by the entrepreneur as a 40 year old on Instagram.

find out more

The sister of Kim Kardashian, is the mother of three children: MasonOf 9, It, 4, and PennyAnd 7, of the marriage of the former, Scott Disick. The two parted ways in the year 2015, after he had been shot in the beginning of July, in the greatest climate in the eyes with an ex-girlfriend.

He recently bought a house, a toy for the small ones, for $ 100 thousand, 400 thousand, the real, and show the treat in your program and Flip It Like Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.