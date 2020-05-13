Kourtney Kardashian reata affair with the model who has been seen with Bruna Marquezine, says the journal

Photo: Reproduction





Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, and Younes Bendjima they were seen walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles, california, in the United States. The act gave the talk, as both of them have ended relationships in the year 2018 after the model is used in an atmosphere of intimacy with another woman in Mexico. However, it seems that the past is the past, and both of them are giving you a second chance at love, since, according to People magazine, they decided to continue the relationship.

“They’re spending time together, they are your friends, but you can call it dating, in an informal,” said a source close to Kourtney in touch with us.

“They’ve known each other for a long time, and Kourtney have fun with it, even though you are not completely happy with the possibility of them being photographed together…. She’s trying to be discreet and keep things private.”

Kourtney and Younes started dating in rio in 2016, after she’s finished with entrepreneur Scott Disick, the father of her three children. At the time of the novel, he gave the talk, since the model is 14 years old (or more) of the business.

It is worth noting that, whilst Kourtney, and Younes, were being separated, the model was spotted with the actress Bruna Marquezine, who is single, ever since the end of her relationship with Neymar Jr. In spite of the brazilian state that anything rolled in, and the two were spotted leaving a restaurant in Hollywood.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Even with the love-life in a day, and it seems Kourtney Kardashian still has a few issues that need to be solved. Most recently, the business has revealed that it is looking for a new nanny, since the old one resigned after being scratched by her daughter, Penelope.

The information came to the public in one of the later episodes, to be shared Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality show starring the sisters Kardashian-Jenner’s, and it resulted in a discussion involving her, Scott Disick, and her boyfriend, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

It all happened after the two get into a fight, declare that, in order to prevent this type of behavior in children, it is necessary to take some of the blows, which led to Kourtney and the ex-mad, as it does not share the same thoughts.

The situation became so strained that the manager has decreed that you do not want your children to be alone with the boyfriend of the mother, and on his Twitter account, he shared the following message.

“It is my opinion that hitting children is not the way to bring out the child in the seat. When our children are being wounded or disappointed, the answer is not to hurt them physically.”

The climate is, of course, it was tense in the family, according to People magazine, Kris Jenner, was very moved, because the contact with the boyfriend’s daughter was going to be fine.

“I’m in a very good place with the two get into a fight in my life right now, and I thought that he was finally in a good place with all of the other ones, but it really has gotten out of control. It’s too much,” he said.

The matriarch of the family, also caught the attention of the last episode of the reality show, with the unveiling of what happened between her and the security guards of Kim Kardashian. At first, it was announced that she had been beaten by the officials of the daughter, but it was all a big joke, in fact, send out a warning to his daughter about the heavy security personnel at the home of her and Kanye West.

“We just wish we could have a measure of freedom to get in and get out of the house,” said Kris.